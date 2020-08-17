The nudge and tiebreaker that took women's suffrage from nay to yea

MPR News

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified 100 years ago this week, and it comprises just 39 words:

"The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation."

But the fight to secure women that right to vote was decades long, and the final step toward ratification hinged on the decision of one young man in Tennessee: state Rep. Harry T. Burn.

