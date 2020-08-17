Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
After a long legal career in ND, Ralph Maxwell was named one of the world's best senior athletes

Dickinson Press

Ralph Maxwell, after a lengthy career of 45 years as a lawyer, county attorney, district state’s attorney and judge, set his sights on competing against the world’s best senior athletes. After setting “numerous world records” in the hurdles, pole vault, pentathlon and decathlon, he was named the USA Track and Field Masters Athlete of the Year in 2010 at the age of 90.

Ralph “Buzzy” Bernard Borden Maxwell was born Nov. 26, 1919, on the Spirit Lake Tribe Reservation to William and Mary (Borden) Maxwell. William was employed by the U.S. Indian Service as an agency farmer, helping Native Americans become better farmers.

In 1927, he was transferred to the Sherman Institute, a vocational school for Native Americans in Riverside, Calif. The next year, he was sent to Tuba City, Ariz., on the Western Navajo Reservation. In both of these relocations, William’s family moved with him.

Read more at: https://www.thedickinsonpress.com/sports/track-and-field/6615056-Eriksmoen-After-a-long-legal-career-in-ND-Ralph-Maxwell-was-named-one-of-the-worlds-best-senior-athletes

Judge Maxwell biography: https://www.ndcourts.gov/ralph-b-maxwell

