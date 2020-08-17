Lord Global Corporation, soon to be 27Health Holdings Corporation, receives an order from Global Sanitizer Technologies Inc., a Nevada corporation, for one million units of The Company’s Oral Sanitizer product

This order represents in excess of $5 million when shipped

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27Health Inc., a 100% owned subsidiary of Lord Global Corporation., (OTC:LRDG) has exclusive marketing rights to CoviGuard™, what the company believes to be the first and only oral sanitizer spray and mouthwash on the market. The Company has received an order for one million units of the 4oz spray from Global Sanitizers Technologies Inc. The Company’s Oral Sanitizer product is designed to be the first product on the market to significantly reduce the viral and bacterial loads in the oral and mucosa membrane (mouth and throat).



Global Sanitizer Technologies Inc. has one of the largest vertically integrated supply chains of hand sanitizers, gels and sanitizer surface sprays in the U.S. Global Sanitizer Technologies Inc. utilizes OTC and cGMP manufacturing facilities to produce the highest quality sanitizer products for the healthcare, hospital, pharmacy, retail and convenience store industries. Ryan Lewis, CEO of Global Sanitizer Technologies Inc. said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to distribute Coviguard, one of the first and only patent pending, Oral Sanitizers on the market. The amazing team at 27Health Inc. and Coviguard Inc. has developed a world class product that is going to serve as an additional line of defense against virus and disease. The product should become the leader in a new category of Oral Sanitizing products.”

Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Lord Global Corporation and 27Health Inc. said, "We are very fortunate to have Global Sanitizer Technologies Inc. be our first wholesaler and retailer to market the Coviguard line of products. The Company believes that this will be the first of many orders for such a needed product. We believe we will be able to fulfill this order as we enter into September of 2020. When shipped, this order will represent approximately $5 million plus in revenue for The Company with pharmaceutical like margins. The hand sanitizer market is in excess of $3.3 billion and the Company believes this new market is at least that. This is a significant milestone for The Company.”

About Global Sanitizer Technologies Inc.

Global Sanitizer Technologies has established one of the largest vertically integrated supply chains of hand sanitizer gels and sanitizer surface sprays in the USA. Global Sanitizer Technologies utilize OTC and cGMP manufacturing facilities to produce the highest quality sanitizer products that can be relied upon by the healthcare, hospital, pharmacy, retail, and convenience store industries. Based in Las Vegas, NV with operations in California, Nevada, and Texas, Global Sanitizer Technologies is quickly becoming one of the leading suppliers of bulk and wholesale hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants in the USA. For more information visit: www.GlobalSanitizers.com

About Lord Global Corporation

Lord Global Corporation intends to focus on the business development of its 27Health Inc. subsidiary. 27Health Inc. is dedicated to financing and marketing innovative, healthcare related products that are and will benefit from the permanent changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our feeling that this crisis has accelerated the market share of direct to consumer healthcare products and services. Prior to the crisis, the direct to consumer cloud-based market was among the fastest growing, subsequent to this crisis, we believe that 10 years’ worth of market share has been condensed into several months. Hence, we have signed collaboration and distribution agreements with several companies. We believe that focusing on independent contractors and GIG-economy workers for all these products and services will help us in cross-selling each of these products and services to the same database. The Independent contractor and GIG-economy worker has been and is the fastest growing component of the U.S. labor supply and is estimated to be at least 60 million people. The pandemic is teaching individuals forced to work from their home to become adept at telecommuting. We believe coming out of this crisis, a large number of these individuals will prefer to work from their phones and computers and from any location as opposed to a fixed office. This will hyper-accelerate the already significant growth of this component of the U.S. labor supply. We believe that marketing health related products and services to this market will make us one of the fastest growing healthcare marketing companies.

