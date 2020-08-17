Zanzibar Gold Inc Announces Greg Bronson as President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zanzibar Gold Inc. (ZBR – CSE; ZNZBF – OTC Pinks) today announced that Greg Bronson, P.Geo, has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer.



“I am very excited to be joining the Zanzibar team,” said Greg Bronson. “I believe Zanzibar has a great future with its newly acquired Sonora Gold project. Zanzibar has developed a talented Canadian/Mexican exploration team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the growing gold environment. As the gold sector evolves through higher commodity prices, I believe Zanzibar can provide cost-effective exploration results and timely project news with Sonora Gold project.”

Bronson has more than 29 years as senior Geologist experience, with excellent technical and leadership skills. Mineral exploration project management and property acquisition. Exploration program design and implementation. Geological mapping. Structural modelling. Resource estimates. Selection and supervision of geophysical programs. Interpretation of geological, geophysical, and geochemical data. Computer modeling. Drill program design and execution. Author property assessment reports. Qualified person for NI43-101 compliant reports.

Greg has worked for Noranda Exploration, Rockgate Capital Corp, Madjak Management Ltd, and Sentinel Resources Ltd and his consulting company Rae-co Consulting Ltd.

The company would like to thank Abby Farrage for his services with Zanzibar Gold Inc and wish him well in the future.

The Sonora Gold project (“The Project”) is located 110 Km due north from Hermosillo, in Sonora, Mexico and 140 Km south of Tucson, Arizona, USA. The project area has exceptionally good infrastructure, highway access, available power, skilled labor, etc. The project concessions cover a continuous area of 6000 Hectares.

Details of Sonora Gold project: https://bit.ly/ZanzibarGold_August2020

The Property lies in the Caborca gold belt that hosts a number of operating and historical mines. The project area is cut by the district scale NNW trending Mojave Fault. Zanzibar geologists believe this large structural feature controls the distribution of mineralization in the region. Recent field observations indicate the project area is favorable for structurally controlled epithermal deposits in the north and iron oxide copper gold replacement deposits in the central part of the concession adjacent to the Mojave fault. The Caborca gold belt hosts several operating mines including the San Francisco Gold Mine, where over 1 million ounces gold have been mined to date, the San Francisco mine is located 18 km north of the Sonora Gold project and hosts gold mineralization that can be linked to the Mojave Fault sic and is mapped from the Mojave Desert in California, across Northern Mexico, to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tyrone McClay – Director

604-728-4428