Xenon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Chris Von Seggern as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Chris Von Seggern as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Dr. Von Seggern will report to Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, and oversee the commercial strategy and execution for Xenon’s neurology-focused portfolio of therapeutics.



Dr. Pimstone stated, “Chris brings a deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical sector and, in particular, the orphan disease space. We are entering an exciting period when we are advancing multiple therapeutic candidates within our innovative pipeline of epilepsy treatments, so it is timely to add Chris’ strengths and skillset to our leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Chris has provided key strategic input supporting the commercial launch of more than 25 successful drugs, and I am confident his expertise will help shape our strategy as our programs progress through late stage clinical development and prepare for commercialization.”

Dr. Von Seggern added, “I am excited to join the outstanding leadership team at Xenon, which has been built upon a foundation of highly differentiated, deep science. With one of the most innovative neuroscience pipelines in the biotech industry today, we have the potential to improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, apply a ‘first-ever’ precision medicine approach to treat rare forms of pediatric epilepsy.”

Most recently, prior to joining Xenon, Dr. Von Seggern was a Partner at ClearView Healthcare Partners from 2011 to 2019, where he developed broad experience overseeing a range of commercial engagements involving multiple therapeutic areas as well as strategic due diligence on in-licensing and M&A opportunities. Through his tenure from 2008 to 2019 at ClearView, Dr. Von Seggern worked across the pharmaceutical sector with emphasis in orphan diseases and transformational technologies. From 2006 to 2008, Dr. Von Seggern served as a Consultant for Leerink Swann Strategic Advisors. Dr. Von Seggern began his career at the National Institutes of Health where he served as an AAAS Science Policy Fellow within the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases from 2005 to 2006. While at the NIDDK, Dr. Von Seggern helped set strategic direction for the Institute focusing on diabetes research and translational medicine. Dr. Von Seggern received his Ph.D. in pharmacology and molecular sciences as well as his Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Von Seggern received his MBA from Northeastern University and he earned his B.S. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the Pennsylvania State University.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .



