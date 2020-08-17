The Eyewear Market Size is Predicted to be Worth USD 178.95 Billion by 2026 | Global Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Analysis, Forecast [2019-2026]

Key Companies Covered in the Eyewear Market Research Report Are Fielmann AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Alcon (Part of Novartis AG), Safilo Group S.p.A, Bausch Health, Companies Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Carl Zeiss, CooperVision and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the eyewear market size is predicted to be worth USD 178.95 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 115.90 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7%. With respect to product type, the market will be dominated by the spectacles segment owing to the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as hypermetropia and myopia.

The global eyewear market size is anticipated to expand owing to the increasing awareness about ocular diseases, coupled with the rise in prevalence of vision abnormality. A report on market by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Eyewear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lens), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” provides a 360-degree overview of the market that will prove beneficial for players in the forecast duration.

The report is based on thorough research on the subject primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, that will help vendors see a clear vision of the future market. It enlists the names of market players and strategies adopted by them to earn high eyewear market revenue in the forecast period. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, company collaborations, contracts, investments in research and development, and others. All information presented in the report is extracted from primary and secondary research methods. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth. Wading through these troubled times is a difficult task and Fortune Business Insights™ aims at equipping your business with the most comprehensive market insights, collated and analyzed by our expert and experienced research team.

Rise in Prevalence of Ocular Diseases to Drive Market

Eyewear comprises of accessories and items that can be worn over the eyes. They are used for various purposes, such as for protection against environment, embellishment or fashion purpose, or for enhancing or improving vision. Eyewear products are basically in the form of contact lenses, sunglasses, and spectacles.

In addition, they help to protect against UVB and UVA sun rays and aid to treat ocular diseases such as short or long-sightedness, and others. Rise in the availability of spectacles in online channels and retail stores from both developing and developed nations is expected to increase the demand for higher-value sunglasses. The surge in brand advertising has urged consumers to become brand conscious, thus adding a boost to eyewear market growth. Rise in the geriatric population and their vulnerability towards eye disorders, infections, and diseases will promote the use of spectacles and contact lenses. This, in turn, is prognosticated to increase the eyewear market share in the forthcoming years.

North America to Continue Dominance Owing to Presence of Increasing Awareness about Eye Problems

The global market is geographically segmented into five regions namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America generated an market revenue of USD 35.60 billion and dominated the market. This domination is attributable to factors such as a rise in awareness about ocular disorders, and preference for premium eye care products. On the other side, Europe market will rise at a remarkable rate owing to an increase in affordability to buy expensive sunglasses in nations such as UK, France, and Germany.

Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness high CAGR in the market share on account of the rise in geriatric population, prevalence of ocular diseases, rise in disposable incomes of people, and brand advertising that urges people to opt for the expensive branded eyewear products.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., followed by Alcon Dominating Market

Some of the key industry developments in the eyewear market include:

2018 – Carl Zeiss Vision introduced Zeiss UV Protect, a new eyewear lens technology, designed for protection against the ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure.

July 30, 2019 - For creating a true global eyewear and eyecare company, EssilorLuxottica intends to acquire the complete ownership of GrandVision.

August 2019 – A soft contact lens recycling program was launched by CooperVision in partnership with TerraCycle.

The eyewear market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of both local and international players. Currently, two players are dominating the market namely, Johnson and Johnson Services, followed by Alcon. Apart from key developments in the market, the report throws light on some of the significant players functioning in the market. These include:

Fielmann AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Safilo Group S.p.A

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

EssilorLuxottica

Carl Zeiss

CooperVision

Other Prominent Players

By Product Type

• Spectacles

o Frames

o Lens

• Sunglasses

o Plano

o Prescription

• Contact Lens

o Toric

o Multifocal

o Sphere

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Store

• Online Store

• Ophthalmic Clinic

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

