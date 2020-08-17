Horizonte Minerals Plc: Publication of Inaugural Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizonte Minerals Plc (the "Company" or “Horizonte”) (AIM: HZM; TSX: HZM), the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has today published its 2019 Sustainability Report. The report is an overview of the Company’s sustainability performance over the 2019 financial year and is primarily focussed on the Araguaia ferronickel project but, data from the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project and corporate head office is included where appropriate.



The report is available to view on the Company’s website at: https://horizonteminerals.com/uk/en/sustainability_report/

This is the first standalone Sustainability Report that Horizonte has published as the Company recognises the importance of conveying its efforts and achievements around the areas of environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance to its various stakeholders as it moves towards construction at Araguaia.

The following key achievements are noted within the Sustainability Report:

US$1.5m of direct economic contribution;

Zero Lost Time Injuries & fatalities;

Over 200 community engagements;

618 students engaged in environmental awareness programmes;

55% of total purchases from local suppliers;

42% female employees; and

46% of Brazil employees from Para State, where the projects are located.

Jeremy Martin, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am delighted to introduce our first Sustainability Report, which we believe is an important step in the Company’s evolution and development into a nickel producer. Sustainability has been central to Horizonte’s operations in Brazil for the past 10 years, and our ability to deliver on our environmental, social and governance commitments will be key to our future success.

“Projects of the scale of Araguaia and Vermelho need to be underpinned by robust sustainability performance, reporting and measurement. This maiden report highlights the extensive ESG initiatives we have already undertaken and sets a baseline against which we will measure ourselves in future. The commitment and undertaking required for such a programme should not be underestimated, particularly for a company of the size of Horizonte.

“As we continue to build momentum in our journey towards production, we remain committed to helping our communities grow alongside us, protecting the environment in which we operate and delivering value to our shareholders.”

For further information contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc Jeremy Martin (CEO)

Anna Legge (Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 203 356 2901

a.legge@horizonteminerals.com Peel Hunt (NOMAD & Broker) Ross Allister

David McKeown +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Tavistock (Financial PR) Gareth Tredway

Annabel de Morgan +44 (0) 207 920 3150

horizonte@tavistock.co.uk

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the potential of the Company's current or future property mineral projects; the success of exploration and mining activities; cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the ability of the Company to achieve its goals in respect of growing its mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks related to: exploration and mining risks, competition from competitors with greater capital; the Company's lack of experience with respect to development-stage mining operations; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other licences; the Company's future payment obligations; potential disputes with respect to the Company's title to, and the area of, its mining concessions; the Company's dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient financing in the future; the Company's dependence on its relationships with third parties; the Company's joint ventures; the potential of currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in countries in which the Company operates; currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the trading market for the ordinary shares of the Company; uncertainty with respect to the Company's plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the Company's dependence on key personnel; possible conflicts of interest of directors and officers of the Company, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework within which the Company operates. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.