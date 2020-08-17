Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR) Engages an Investment Banking Firm to raise $10,000,000 up to $100,000,000 for Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ricky Sitomer, CEO, Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces that the Company hired an Investment Banking firm in New York to explore its options to raise $10,000,000 in its first funding round. In addition, the investment Banking firm has the first rights on raising additional funding rounds up to $100,000,000.



Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “As a result of the Covid-19 global pandemic, a fundamental change in the buying behavior of the luxury traveler continues to occur, and the Company anticipates the demand for private jet travel to increase its revenue now and continue into the foreseeable future. Star Jets International is looking to capitalize on this opportunity and build out the largest on demand private jet charter Company in the industry.”

Star Jets International has clear strategic plans for the use of the funds that will be invested into the Company. Mr. Sitomer anticipates using the money to invest in infrastructure and technology, acquisitions, and marketing.

Star Jets International booked private travel flights in excess of $1,100,000 million for the month of July 2020, and already booked in excess of $1,100,000 in revenue for the month of August. As predicted, the Company continues with a tremendous growth trend from the demand for private air travel.

The Company expects to keep filling up bookings throughout the month of August; an auspicious start to the third quarter. Health concerns related to Covid-19 continue to remain a primary reason for the uptick in private travel demand.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “We are thrilled to be building upon the success of July and August and continuing that success into the Fall. Clearly, the demand remains strong, and we professionally serve our clients with all of their private travel needs.”

For further Company updates and to book travel reservations with Star Jets International, Inc., please visit www.starjetsinternational.com for more information.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/. Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j#.

For more information about this press release and Star Jets International, Inc., contact Ricky Sitomer at (917) 331-5152.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION :

Ricky Sitomer

CEO

Star Jets International Inc.

Tower 57

135 East 57th Street 11th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Mobile: 917-331-5152

Phone: 855-9-FLYJETS

Fax: 212-658-9810

RS@StarJetsIntl.com

www.StarJetsIntl.com

