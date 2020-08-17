Enphase Energy and Sonnenstromfabrik Launch High-Efficiency AC Modules in Europe

/EIN News/ -- ‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced a strategic partnership with Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH), one of Europe’s most modern, high-quality manufacturers of solar modules, to develop the first high-efficiency Enphase Energized™ AC module (ACM) for the European residential solar market. These ACMs are available in Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands.



The Excellent Glass/Glass PERC60 Enphase Energized ACM features Enphase IQ 7+™ microinverters with a 96.5% Euro efficiency and 295 volt-amperes (VA) peak power which optimizes the energy yield from the PERC60 ACM for all insolation levels. The ACM’s anti-reflective glass ensures outstanding performance with up to 5% more yield and optimum light output of the modules, even in low light conditions. In addition, the Glass/Glass technology offers exceptional resistance against fire, scratching and other environmental conditions, while the burst mode technology of Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters enhances the overall performance of the ACM. The Excellent Glass/Glass PERC60 ACM allows installers to be more competitive through improved capital management, reduced labor costs, improved SKU management, simplified design, and faster installation times.

“We are delighted to be working with Enphase to deliver solar solutions to homeowners in Europe,” said Dr. Bernhard Weilharter, CEO of CS Wismar GmbH. “Our partnership enables both companies to combine products and expertise, and to ensure customers get high quality, easy-to-use solutions in the high volume European solar market.”

IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

"With the Enphase Energized ACM, we offer our installers a high-performance product that is precisely tailored to meet their needs for simple planning, cost-effective logistics and faster and safer installations," said Matthias Meir, head of photovoltaics at CREATON GmbH. "Homeowners are realizing more and more how important it is to invest in high-quality photovoltaic systems, and the innovative AC modules enable us to meet these requirements."

Enphase Energized AC modules from Sonnenstromfabrik work seamlessly with Enphase IQ™ accessory products: the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable™, Enphase Envoy-S™ gateway and Enphase Envoy-S metered gateway with split core current transformers (CTs) for production and consumption monitoring. Solar installers who select the Excellent Glass/Glass PERC60 ACM can monitor their solar fleets remotely using the powerful cloud-based Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring system, provide their customers the peace-of-mind of a 25-year module warranty, and rely on the Enphase support team to deliver an outstanding customer experience.

“We see our collaboration with Sonnenstromfabrik as an important step towards further bringing next-generation, clean energy solutions to the roof,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “With these new AC modules, we are expanding our innovative product range for European solar installers and homeowners.”

For more information about the Enphase Energized AC Modules from Sonnenstromfabrik, visit the Enphase Energy website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/de and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

