Nightfood Announces First New York Metro Distribution Through Associated Supermarket Group with Over 220 Member Stores

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion consumers spend on nighttime snacks, and the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, announced today that Nightfood ice cream has secured distribution through Associated Supermarket Group (ASG), with over 220 independently owned supermarkets in the New York metropolitan area and other cities along the Eastern Seaboard.

ASG, founded in 1954, serves the largest group of independently owned and operated supermarkets based in the New York City market. ASG boasts legacy banners known throughout New York for decades such as Associated, Compare Foods, Met, and Pioneer, as well as independents such as Gourmet Fresh, Best Farms, and Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace.

“We’re excited to be entering New York City through Associated Supermarket Group,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “This is a significant milestone for our young brand. And, on a personal level, having grown up in New York, I know what these stores mean to their neighborhoods, and I’m excited so many of my family and friends can now get Nightfood locally.”

This initial distribution into the New York Metropolitan Area was secured through Nightfood’s recently announced partnership with Omni Food Sales. Omni has been servicing mainstay New York accounts such as Associated, Wakefern (Shop Rite), Ahold (Stop & Shop), Key Food, King Kullen and Foodtown, and more for over 20 years, and represents over $300 million in sales each year.

“With Nightfood’s powerful brand appeal, unique positioning, and great product, we expect significant distribution to unfold quickly here in New York, not just with ASG, but many of the other chains and distributors we’re in negotiations with,” commented Zak Romanoff, President of Omni Food Sales. “The virus has slowed things down a bit, but we believe this is just the start for Nightfood in the New York market.”

Now that Nightfood has been authorized for placement on shelf by ASG in their 200+ stores, the Omni Food Sales team has begun working to secure placements with department managers on a store-by-store and basis. Product is expected to begin appearing on-shelf across New York City and its suburbs here in the second half of August.

“Having had a chance to familiarize myself with Omni and other Nightfood brokers in various regions, the feedback we’re getting is strong and confirms my confidence in the Company,” added Jenny Michell, Nightfood’s recently appointed COO and National Sales Director. “I’m excited to work with the big box stores, major national and regional supermarkets, and the independents to grow the Nightfood brand across the country in the months to come.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar, and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

