Agile Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Paul Korner, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Paul Korner, MD, MBA, to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Korner is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech industry experience, including significant experience within women’s healthcare. He will be responsible for supporting the commercial launch of Twirla®, advancing the Company’s internal pipeline and evaluating external growth opportunities. Dr. Korner will report to Al Altomari, Agile’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



"We are excited to welcome Dr. Korner to Agile as we continue to strengthen and expand our senior leadership team," said Al Altomari. "Dr. Korner’s private practice work and his deep pharmaceutical experience, particularly in leading multiple women’s health product approvals and launches, makes him a natural fit as we continue to advance Twirla towards commercial launch and broaden our women’s health portfolio for areas of unmet need."

Dr. Korner has served in various leadership positions of increasing responsibility at several global companies focused on female reproductive health, including Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth Research, Bayer, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Korner has led more than 50 clinical trials that include multiple engagements with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan, and Health Canada. Most recently Dr. Korner brought his clinical and development acumen to the gene therapy space as a Senior Vice President of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs at Axovant Gene Therapies, Ltd.

"Agile is at the forefront of expanding healthcare options for women, and I am thrilled to join the Company at this important time. I look forward to supporting Agile’s continued product development and the launch of Twirla, an innovative and important new contraceptive option for women,” said Dr. Korner.

Dr. Korner received his MD from the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University. He also holds an MBA from the Michael J. Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University. He currently serves on the Laidlaw Venture Partners Scientific Advisory Board and the Board of Directors of Voltron Therapeutics as an Independent Director.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

