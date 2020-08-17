Author Helps Readers Heal from Anxiety and Depression, Rebuild Their Mental Health in Debut Guidebook

In ‘Fight Back,’ clinical hypnotherapist and life coach Mike Oglesbee teaches others how their mind works and empowers them to unlearn the negative self-talk that often feeds into and perpetuates cycles of anxiety and depression

Mental health practitioner and coach Mike Oglesbee has published his uplifting, informative guidebook that teaches readers how to overcome anxiety and depression, embrace a new way of thinking and relating to the world, and empower themselves to achieve a better quality of life. In "Fight Back: End the Cycles of Anxiety and Depression," Oglesbee twines his years of experience helping others heal from these disorders with his personal story of recovery from them.



“Fight Back” provides a comforting, holistic approach to identifying and managing symptoms of mental illness and reframing destructive learned responses to create positive, healthy ones. Oglesbee’s book also demonstrates to readers how negative self-talk chips away at their ability to cope with challenging anxiety and depression symptoms. The book offers them a gentle path to cultivating a more loving mental space and encourages and teaches them how to turn to self-care in times of difficulty.



“We tend to hold on to things in life, even those things that don’t serve us well. I call these anchors, and they keep us stuck,” Oglesbee wrote in the introduction to his book. “… I believe you have chosen this book for a reason. I believe that the philosophies and system I teach can help you get on your feet to begin living life the way you truly want. I believe this book can send you well on your way to freedom, happiness, and peace.”



“Fight Back” is also a useful self-help tool for anyone seeking to improve their interpersonal problem-solving and communication abilities. Oglesbee shares strategies for cultivating a productive, positive mindset that can help others feel more confident in themselves and engaged with others. His book helps readers to let go of limiting beliefs and teaches them about how their minds work and how they can effectively create change for themselves.



Ultimately, “Fight Back” offers an engaging and transformative method that can help readers unlearn and replace conditioned responses that depression and anxiety feed on with ones that cultivate happiness, self-acceptance, and self-love.



About the author



Mike Oglesbee founded Maximized Mind Hypnotherapy & Coaching in 2011, through which he helps others overcome anxiety and depression using both alternative and traditional healing modalities like hypnotherapy, neuro-linguistic programming, life coaching, and behavior modification, among others. Having overcome lifelong anxiety and depression himself using the teachings in “Fight Back,” Oglesbee is passionate about guiding others to harness their personal power and create the life they desire to live. Oglesbee earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix and his master’s degree from Trident International University. He currently resides in Surfside Beach, S.C. To learn more, please visit www.MikeOglesbee.com.



