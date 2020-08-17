Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rockville Barrack Enforcement for the Week of August 10th, 2020

Maryland State Police News Release

The Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack continues to make our roadways safer for all motorists on our highways.  Between August 10th, 2020 and August 16th, 2020, Troopers assigned to the Rockville Barrack made the following drunk driving arrests;

  1. Robert Mercer, 56 years of age of Washington, DC
  2. Arpinch Mehrabi, 35 years of age of Gaithersburg
  3. Ahthsham Ahmed, 36 years of age of Annandale, VA
  4. James Grim, 33 years of age of Poolesville
  5. Chanty Tonic, 31 years of age of Washington, DC
  6. Jorge Juarez, 42 years of age of Silver Spring
  7. Francisco Sorianocoreas, 28 years of age of Los Angeles, CA
  8. Mariano Ponce, 51 years of age of Landover
  9. Lewis Queen, 34 years of age of Gaithersburg

Troopers made the following criminal arrests;

  1. Jahare Steglich, 22 years of age of Silver Spring, Warrant
  2. Eugene Graham, 53 years of age of Washington, DC, Warrant

Anyone with information regarding Drunk/Drug driving or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101 or use #77 to reach the nearest Maryland State Police Barrack.

