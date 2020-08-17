Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Industry Analysis 2020, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market 2020-2026
Introduction/Report Summary:
This report provides in depth study of “Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Transportation as a Service (TaaS), a key internet of things vertical application, refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) industry.
Key Players
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Uber, Didi, Lyft, GETT,
Hailo
Addison Lee
Ola Cabs
Meru
BlaBla Car
Mytaxi
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Sidecar
Flywheel
VIA
Curs
Ingogo
Chaffeur-Prive
Lecab
Easy
Careem, and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS).
Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:
The global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.
Based on Type, the global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market is segmented into Software Services, Hardware Support and other
Based on Application, the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market is segmented into Passenger, The Freight, Daily Travel, and Others.
Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) in each regional segment mentioned above.
Key Stakeholders
Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Manufacturers
Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Software Services
1.4.3 Hardware Support
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Passenger
1.5.3 The Freight
1.5.4 Daily Travel
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Industry
1.6.1.1 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
…
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Uber
13.1.1 Uber Company Details
13.1.2 Uber Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Uber Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
13.1.4 Uber Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Uber Recent Development
13.2 Didi
13.2.1 Didi Company Details
13.2.2 Didi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Didi Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
13.2.4 Didi Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Didi Recent Development
13.3 Lyft
13.3.1 Lyft Company Details
13.3.2 Lyft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Lyft Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
13.3.4 Lyft Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Lyft Recent Development
13.4 GETT
13.4.1 GETT Company Details
13.4.2 GETT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 GETT Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
13.4.4 GETT Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 GETT Recent Development
13.5 Hailo
13.5.1 Hailo Company Details
13.5.2 Hailo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Hailo Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
13.5.4 Hailo Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Hailo Recent Development
and more
Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Continued…
