TransUnion Expands People-Based Marketing Capabilities with Acquisition of Signal

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As today’s digitally savvy consumers expect more relevant and tailored marketing experiences, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is joining forces with Signal, a Chicago-based technology company, to expand its capabilities. Signal’s solutions are grounded in real-time data collection and its platform makes it easier for companies to structure, organize and leverage consumer data.



“We are helping our customers use data and insights to provide a better experience for their customers,” said Steve Chaouki, President, U.S. Markets, TransUnion. “Signal’s offerings complement our existing marketing solutions, which have historically delivered powerful acquisition capabilities. Signal has great proficiency in customer retention and loyalty. In combining these strengths, we are able to bring our business customers a more complete solution.”

The acquisition of Signal represents a further investment by TransUnion to establish leadership in people-based, identity-enabled marketing solutions following its 2019 acquisition of TruSignal and investment in Tru Optik.

“TransUnion is well positioned to provide accurate and compliant consumer data and identity information for marketing use,” said Matt Spiegel, Executive Vice President, Marketing Solutions and Head of Media Vertical, TransUnion. “We’re focused on marketing solutions that are people-based because it’s the future of marketing effectiveness and delivers value to the consumer.”

“For more than a decade, Signal has been a leading solution for real-time data collection and distribution, enabling marketers to better understand and react to their customers’ needs. The opportunity to join TransUnion and leverage our combined strengths is extremely exciting,” said Lisa Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Signal.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About Signal

At Signal, we aim to make the intersection between brands and consumers more human by enabling true customer intelligence. Our technology empowers brands to use the first-party data they already own to more accurately understand the customer journey, personalize marketing messages and transform insight into business value. Signal leverages real-time data collection, hosts and maintains a dynamic brand identity graph and unifies profiles to enrich customer knowledge and open up new opportunities for brand engagements. Learn more at www.signal.co/ .

