HelloButler founder Jungang Gu (Kenny Gu) on why you should hire a home inspector

It is not uncommon for buyers to forgo a home inspection to make an offer more appealing to the seller. But this is a huge gamble. They may get the house, but they might also get unexpected and expensive problems with it. To decrease chances of getting burned when buying a home, an inspection is key.

“Having an impartial expert come in and evaluate the house is the best way to get an honest, informed opinion in a written report,” Mr. Gu advises based on his years of home renovation and building experience. “This may be requirement to get a mortgage.”

He says a home inspector will look for electrical, plumbing, structural defects and report on the heating and cooling systems, possible foundation water leaks, attic and crawl space insulation along with the roof, eavestroughs and the chimney problems.

“Make sure you’re there at the time of the inspection so you can hear everything first-hand and ask any questions,” Mr. Gu advises. “Even though the inspector will provide you with a report afterwards, there’s no substitute for seeing everything with your own eyes. If the results are not what was expected, buyers can ask the seller to fix the problems or money to have the repairs done.”

The free interactive mobile app – HelloButler – was conceived by Mr. Gu in 2015 to take the worry out of home ownership for maintenance, repairs, renovations, security, homeowner insurance and other services. The app helps homeowners reference a price table for the service category selected, so they have a sense of how much it will cost. They then contact a HelloButler member company which provides an accurate quote in a completely transparent process.

