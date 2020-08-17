Mimecast® Email Security for Azure Sentinel is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Mimecast to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the availability of Mimecast® Email Security for Azure Sentinel in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Mimecast customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



Mimecast customers can now take advantage of the Microsoft Azure Sentinel’s scalability, high availability, and security, with streamlined deployment and management. By logging email activity in real time and making those events available to Azure Sentinel, Mimecast is designed to power Azure Sentinel’s Log Analytics workspace, providing more context for security teams to create custom queries based on Mimecast email security data. This enhanced visibility is engineered to allow organizations to identify incidents more effectively, prioritize events, and respond more dynamically.

“Cybercriminals are relentlessly looking for new ways to infiltrate organizations. As the threat surface has expanded in recent years, the sophistication of attacks executed via email has proliferated as well,” said Christina Van Houten, chief strategy officer at Mimecast. “Our API partnership with Microsoft Azure Sentinel is designed to provide a fully integrated threat environment with custom analytics and dashboards to drive alerts, delivering significant value to organizations looking to increase response times, decrease complexity and impact, and improve overall cyber resilience.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Mimecast’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com .

