Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 16 August

As of 1pm on 16 August, the Western Cape has 6336 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 100 778 confirmed cases and 90 869 recoveries.

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 8507 7824 Southern 8840 7952 Northern 5935 5495 Tygerberg 12360 11415 Eastern 9213 8456 Klipfontein 8640 7836 Mitchells Plain 7952 7272 Khayelitsha 7922 7388 Total 69369 63638

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 515 431 Garden Route Knysna 1243 1040 Garden Route George 3066 2624 Garden Route Hessequa 237 185 Garden Route Kannaland 87 57 Garden Route Mossel Bay 1814 1466 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 834 539 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1913 1754 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4032 3719 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3050 2745 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1054 961 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1417 1249 Overberg Overstrand 1422 1349 Overberg Cape Agulhas 239 204 Overberg Swellendam 254 235 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1066 974 West Coast Bergrivier 379 339 West Coast Cederberg 140 120 West Coast Matzikama 270 218 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1223 1122 West Coast Swartland 1347 1166 Central Karoo Beaufort West 379 287 Central Karoo Laingsburg 96 34 Central Karoo Prince Albert 11 5

Unallocated: 5321 (4408 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 13 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3573. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

CTICC Hospital of Hope enters its last week:

Over the coming week, the Western Cape Department of Health will be closing the Hospital of Hope at the CTICC. This field hospital has provided treatment and care to over 1500 COVID-19 positive patients since it opened in June. Of these, over 1400 have got well enough to be discharged home, and sadly, 82 have died.

This intermediate hospital played an invaluable role at the peak of our curve in ensuring that our acute hospitals were not overwhelmed, and we were able to provide the appropriate level of care for those who needed it.

The Department of Health in the Western Cape has also used the hospital in recent weeks as part of its Diabetic strategy- admitting the highest risk diabetic patients for care. This has helped to protect the most vulnerable groups and to save lives.

The transfer of the remaining patients is underway, with the last patient date set for Wednesday. The Brackengate temporary hospital, which has capacity for 338 patients, including 8 high flow nasal oxygen beds will continue to operate in the metro. The Gift of the Givers donated 60 bed Freesia ward at Mitchells Plain hospital will also provide a dedicated COVID-19 ward in the metro. In the province’s rural areas, we will have additional beds at the 63 bed Sonstraal facility, and 32 beds in Hermanus, 20 in Vredendal and an additional 20 in George.

Many stories of recovery have emerged from the CTICC and from hospitals across the province in recent months, providing hope and positivity during this difficult time. We thank the patients who have put their trust in us, the healthcare workers who have been the province’s heroes and the many partners, like the CTICC, the MSF and the Gift of the Givers who have worked with us to save thousands of lives.

While the closure of two field hospitals is positive news for the province, we must all work hard to ensure that we continue to slow and contain the spread of the virus. Over the next few days, more of the economy will start to reopen, visits to family and friends and inter-provincial travel will be allowed and alcohol and cigarette bans will be lifted. These are welcomed because we must fight to save jobs and livelihoods but they will require us to continue to be cautious, and to take precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. My plea to all residents of the Western Cape is to act responsibly by wearing your mask, practicing social distancing and keeping up with hygiene measures.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier