Contify, a Competitive Intelligence Solution Provider, Ranks in World’s Fastest Growing SaaS Companies for 2020
SaaS Magazine Prestigious ‘SaaS 1000’ honors Contify, a competitive intelligence company, for its fast growth.
This award is a strong testament to our commitment to helping our clients navigate a dynamic and rapidly evolving business environment with a technology-driven competitive intelligence solution.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, a pioneer in AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solutions has been recognized as one of the world’s fastest-growing SaaS companies in the 2020 SaaS 1000 List.
— Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify
The ranking on SaaS Mag’s signature ‘SaaS 1000’ list is determined by its proprietary algorithm, which analyzes growth indicators over a specific period.
The distinction adds to the momentum that Contify has experienced this fiscal year. Recently, Contify has also been recognized as G2 High Performer Enterprise Summer 2020.
For over a decade, Contify’s award-winning Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform has made it easy for businesses across a diverse spectrum of industries, geographies, and functions to track their competitors, customers, and industry segments. Contify delivers actionable intelligence using a hybrid system of machine learning algorithms for contextual noise-filtering and an augmented layer of human curation.
Acknowledging the achievement, Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify said, “It’s an honor to be recognized as a part of the SaaS 1000 together with other market leaders. This award is a strong testament to our commitment to helping our clients navigate a dynamic and rapidly evolving business environment with a technology-driven market and competitive intelligence solution that provide actionable insights to facilitate informed decision making”.
Contify continues to innovate in the competitive intelligence space to deliver custom actionable insights to clients across industries such as automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, and pharma companies. To learn more about what Contify can do for your business, sign up for a seven-day free trial.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
About Saas Mag
The biggest quarterly publication of its kind to date, SaaS Mag provides some of the biggest players in the SaaS space with key business and technical insights, as well as current market trends. Each year the SaaS 1000 highlights the top growing SaaS companies based on a proprietary algorithm that includes hiring trends, growth indicators, and the number of employees.
