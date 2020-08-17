Global Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market To Reach Value Of $7.5 Billion In 2023, Says TBRC

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

Major players in the Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test market are Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Danaher, Siemens, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lateral flow immunoassay market size is expected to decline from $5.98 billion in 2019 to $5.77 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.63%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $7.54 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.36%. The demand for point-of-care testing under home care settings is expected to drive the LFIA based rapid test market. However, low sensitivity of the test is expected to limit the LFIA market.

The lateral flow assay test market consists of sales of devices and equipment used to run LFIAs based rapid test and related services by companies that develop LFIA based rapid test equipment. These are testing devices used to assess the existence of a target, such as pathogens or biomarkers, in samples obtained from the human body or animals, or pollutants in water sources, food or animal feed.

The global lateral flow assay test market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Technique: Competitive Assay, Sandwich Assay, Multiplex Detection Assay

By End User: Hospital and Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care, Others

By Application: Infectious Disease, Pregnancy and Fertility, Toxicology, Others.

By Geography: The global LFIA based rapid test market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American flow immunoassay market accounts for the largest share in the global LFIA based rapid test market.

Trends In The Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market

Companies are collaborating to launch new products. In July 2020, MP Biomedicals Asia Pacific Pte Ltd collaborated with a Singapore company A*STAR to create the ASSURE® SARS-CoV-2 IgG / IgM rapid antibody test kit to detect IgG and IgM antibodies in a person infected with SARS-CoV-2. The kit delivers precise results in as little as 15 minutes using the lateral flow method.

