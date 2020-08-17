Coronavirus - Kenya: Total COVID-19 recoveries in Kenya is 16,656

COVID-19 Update: 686 patients have recovered from the disease. Total recoveries so far: 16,656. From the discharge, 60 were from various facilities and 626 from home-based care programme. We thank our healthcare workers for this great achievement.
