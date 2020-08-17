Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,118,814) deaths (25,618), and recoveries (834,262)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,118,814) deaths (25,618), and recoveries (834,262) by region:
Central (51,577 cases; 1,003 deaths; 39,079 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,118; 401; 16,540), CAR (4,652; 61; 1,728), Chad (956; 76; 865), Congo (3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,676; 239; 8,705), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,225; 51; 6,277), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 818).
Eastern (102,859; 2,228; 60,602): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,367; 59; 5,202), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (29,876; 528; 12,359), Kenya (30,120; 474; 16,656), Madagascar (13,827; 170; 12,424), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,453; 8; 1,648), Seychelles (127; 0; 126), Somalia (3,250; 93; 2,268), South Sudan (2,488; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,314; 798; 6,350), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,500; 13; 1,142).
Northern (194,508; 7,533; 123,543): Algeria (39,027; 1,357; 27,017), Egypt (96,475; 5,160; 59,743), Libya (7,738; 145; 894), Mauritania (6,653; 157; 5,174), Morocco (42,489; 658; 29,344), Tunisia (2,107; 54; 1,358), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 13).
Southern (621,935; 12,637; 492,479): Angola (1,906; 88; 628), Botswana (1,214; 3; 120), Eswatini (3,839; 70; 2,268), Lesotho (946; 30; 423), Malawi (5,072; 161; 2,626), Mozambique (2,855; 19; 1,163), Namibia (4,154; 35; 2,370), South Africa (587,345; 11,839; 472,377), Zambia (9,343; 260; 8,412), Zimbabwe (5,261; 132; 2,092).
Western (147,935; 2,217; 118,559): Benin (2,063, 39; 1,690), Burkina Faso (1,267; 55; 1,013), Cape Verde (3,179; 35; 2,317), Côte d'Ivoire (17,026; 110; 13,947), Gambia (1,872; 63; 401), Ghana (42,532; 231; 40,362), Guinea (8,482; 51; 7,364), Guinea-Bissau (2,117; 33; 1,089), Liberia (1,257; 82; 788), Mali (2,640; 125; 1,987), Niger (1,167; 69; 1,078), Nigeria (49,068; 975; 36,497), Senegal (12,162; 253; 7,677), Sierra Leone (1,956; 69; 1,506), Togo (1,147; 27; 843).
