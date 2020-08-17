Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303487
TROOPER: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2020 0031 hours
LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jamie Renfrew
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and the offender who was identified as Jamie Renfrew. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Renfrew had physically assaulted the victim as well as violated her court ordered conditions of release not to consume alcohol. Renfrew was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks without incident. Renfrew was later released on conditions of release and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/18/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached