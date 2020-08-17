Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#:20A303487 

TROOPER: Benjamin Goodwin                                  

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2020 0031 hours  

LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release  

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Renfrew                           

AGE: 29 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT   

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and the offender who was identified as Jamie Renfrew. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Renfrew had physically assaulted the victim as well as violated her court ordered conditions of release not to consume alcohol. Renfrew was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks without incident. Renfrew was later released on conditions of release and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 08/18/2020 1230 hours   

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION: N/A              

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

 

