Fitness Knows No Age Limit with Body Charger Fitness

Our mission is to create the fitness equipment for people of all ages to get moving, stay active and fulfill their life quality.” — Hank Hsu, Founder of Body Charger Fitness

CHANGHUA COUNTY, TAIWAN, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Charger Fitness is a fitness equipment provider aiming to inspire individuals in elder exercise, physical therapy, and cardiac rehabilitation, and features inclusive wellness requirements. It is an innovative health care company that provides seniors with senior-friendly and low-impact activities to help them stay active and raise their endurance. Body Charger Fitness will be launching their new product, Recumbent IEStep at the upcoming 2020 Medica event. The showcase will be held at 2020 Medica Convention Center Düsseldorf between Nov 16 - Nov 19 (booth will be determined).

Recumbent IEStep is the ideal elliptical machine for seniors, and is equipped with a user-friendly platform for tracking progress over time. By supporting them in longer exercise, it aims to make healthy aging societies that are cohesive, peaceful, and sustainable. Recumbent IEStep is a new patented technology to make workout energy reflect on the fitness equipment in a timely manner.

Body Charger Fitness is dedicated to creating fitness equipment so that people of all ages may get moving, stay active and improve their quality of life, and sees a tremendous opportunity in elder wellness. The percentage of the population ages 65 and above is projected to jump to nearly 17 percent of the world's population by 2050, and Body Charger Fitness can provide the perfect solution to staying motivated and for seeing positive results. The recent growth of the aging population and focus on health literacy will be beneficial to Body Charger Fitness, as they aim to provide a complete wellness solution towards a healthy lifestyle.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• SDT- Sensitive Detection Technology

• Motivating User-Experience

• Export Workout Summary to USB

Notable Technical Specifications:

• Low Watts Starting: < 5w

• Swivel Seat: 180°

• Responsive Idle Duration: < 2 second

About Body Charger Fitness

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Changhua, Taiwan, Body Charger Fitness is a market leader in developing innovations to help people get moving, stay active and improve their quality of life. Body Charger Fitness empowers and inspires people to perform low-impact workouts, and is poised to make it easier for all ages and abilities to live healthily. The company is making its services affordable and available for general hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, elderly care facilities, education, uniformed service (military/police/fire department), residential complexes, and fitness centers around the globe in almost all countries. For more information, please visit https://www.bodychargerfitness.com.

Additional Information:

