Japanese Mascot-Curated Snack Subscription Service to Launch in Highly Anticipated Indiegogo Campaign

The makers of a highly anticipated Japanese mascot-curated snack subscription service – Mascot Monthly Mix – are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its Indiegogo campaign.
The Mascot Monthly Mix (MMM) is a Japanese snack subscription box, curated by local mascot characters, which showcase their different Japanese prefectures every month. The company aims to take subscribers on a unique monthly taste tour of Japan, with rare specialities from local hometowns that provide a bite of weird and wonderful Japanese snacks.
In the company’s most recent news, Mascot Monthly Mix is pleased to announce the launch of its official Indiegogo campaign, set to run until mid-September. The launch will kick off with a special box (Mix) curated by Amabie, a three-legged mermaid that has recently blown up as the mascot of the Coronavirus in Japan. The Mix, titled "Amabie's Seaside Sanctuary", will showcase Amabie's home prefecture of Kumamoto, located in the south-western Japan, and includes seasonal exclusives and local favorites that can only be sourced from small businesses in the prefecture.
“Our team is international, said Grant Nakaoka, who’s overseeing distribution for the project, "We've got people in Japan, people the US, people in Europe. But one way or another we've all got a deep connection to Japan, and Mascot Monthly Mix came about when we noticed that most of the people that visit Japan only go to Tokyo, or Osaka, or Kyoto. They don't realize the unique cultural experience and cuisine that smaller prefectures have to offer. And it doesn't help that a lot of the big Japanese snack subscription boxes just offer generic candy."
“The intention is to give people a taste of Japan, prefecture by prefecture, with the help of a local mascot. Along the way, we're supporting the small, family-run businesses that produce these speciality treats, because they deserve it. They’re making some really unique stuff,”
September’s box will include an assortment of authentic Japanese treats (including really rare flavors like Kyushu orange Hichew - Kumamoto Prefecture being famous for its citrus production), and Marurun Cookies (a selection of various flavored cookie that are only made in Kumamoto), an original 12-page guidebook detailing the contents of the box and common allergy information, and Mascot Monthly Mix's signature item: a postcard that you can send you the mascot, and they'll write back! (Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation, that service had been put on temporary hold)
The Mascot Monthly Mix is available in two different box sizes, the Mega Mix (18-22 treats) and the Mini Mix (10-15 treats), and comes with a 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month subscription plan. All boxes come with an original mascot-themed guidebook, but only the Mega Mix includes a special drink and DIY candy kit. Indiegogo rewards will begin shipping on September 14th.
About the Company
The Mascot Monthly Mix is a Japanese snack subscription box – launching its first Indiegogo campaign beginning in September. MMM comes with free worldwide shipping and includes transparent information about nutritional contents and common allergy information.
Boxes are assembled through close collaboration with local prefectures and small businesses in their locality.
