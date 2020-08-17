Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,789 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Assault and Robbery / Unlawful Mischief/ Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

                                                                                                   

CASE#: 20B302706

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers                                                                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: August 16, 2020 at approximately 1450 hours

LOCATION: Emmaus Road, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: 1.) Burglary

                      2.) Assault and Robbery

                      3.) Interference with Access to Emergency Services

                      4.) Unlawful Mischief  

 

 

ACCUSED: Cody B. Cooper

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fortuna, CA

 

ACCUSED: Brianna R. Nazarijchuk

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fortuna, CA

 

 

VICTIM:  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 16, 2020, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a 911 call of a family and young child residing in a second home of the victim. Upon arrival, thorough investigation revealed Cody Cooper and Brianna Nazarijchuk forcefully gained entry into the building where they resided inside for approximately one week. Further investigation revealed Cooper restrained an elderly male and placed him in fear for his life, while attempting to steal car keys from the male’s person. While on scene, Troopers learned Cooper damaged property inside the residence and attempted to deny access to emergency services.

 

Cooper and Nazarijchuk were taken into custody, processed, and transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility. Both subjects were held on $10,000.00 bail. The child was placed into emergency DCF custody.

 

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: August 18, 2020 at 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Assault and Robbery / Unlawful Mischief/ Interference with Access to Emergency Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.