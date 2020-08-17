Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Assault and Robbery / Unlawful Mischief/ Interference with Access to Emergency Services
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302706
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 16, 2020 at approximately 1450 hours
LOCATION: Emmaus Road, Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: 1.) Burglary
2.) Assault and Robbery
3.) Interference with Access to Emergency Services
4.) Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Cody B. Cooper
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fortuna, CA
ACCUSED: Brianna R. Nazarijchuk
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fortuna, CA
VICTIM:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 16, 2020, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a 911 call of a family and young child residing in a second home of the victim. Upon arrival, thorough investigation revealed Cody Cooper and Brianna Nazarijchuk forcefully gained entry into the building where they resided inside for approximately one week. Further investigation revealed Cooper restrained an elderly male and placed him in fear for his life, while attempting to steal car keys from the male’s person. While on scene, Troopers learned Cooper damaged property inside the residence and attempted to deny access to emergency services.
Cooper and Nazarijchuk were taken into custody, processed, and transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility. Both subjects were held on $10,000.00 bail. The child was placed into emergency DCF custody.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $10,000.00
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: August 18, 2020 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262