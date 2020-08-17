3x4xS Taking the World by Storm as Most Trending and Innovative String Ensemble of the Century
The ensemble includes a totally new sound using the shamisen, cello, and other string instruments.TOKYO, JAPAN, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3x4xS Taking the World by Storm as Most Trending and Innovative String Ensemble of the Century
The ensemble includes a totally new sound using the shamisen, cello, and other string instruments.
Hot new musical group, 3x4xS is pleased to announce it is rapidly becoming one of the most trending and innovative string ensembles of the century.
3x4xS (SA SHI SU) is an ensemble unlike any other - producing an innovative, raw, and dramatic new sound using traditional Japanese string instruments. 3x4xS, which stands for 3 shamisen strings, 4 cello strings, and string instruments, uses music as a playground to produce fun and exciting music – unlike any other before. The group is known for its new performance of Clash on the Big Bridge, which is a cover of the original Final Fantasy V soundtrack.
“Traditional Japanese instruments are very important to us, as they are the inspiration for our work,” says Shamio, 3x4xS’ shamisen player. “Shamisen is perfect for strumming, making it the ultimate instrument for making strong and intense sounds.”
According to his fans, Shamio is one of the best shamisen players in the world. The numbers of audience members he attracts speaks to his remarkable ability to arrange incredible pieces, and to his refined talent as an instrumentalist. As a shamisen player, his YouTube channel is one of the top in the world, with over 100,000 subscribers.
Likewise, Nubia, 3x4xS’ cello player, has been performing since the age of 6, winning multiple awards throughout his extensive career. Nubia is highly adaptable, performing outstanding cello pieces in a variety of genres, including Metal, EDM, and Electro Pops.
“I like to look beyond traditional classical music as my inspiration,” says Nubia. “Music is meant to be fun and exciting, which is why we like to play in unchartered territories. I couldn’t imagine another way to spend my life – this is truly such a blessing for us!”
In the group’s new movie, "Clash on the Big Bridge,” 3×4×S collaborates with two amazing Japanese Taiko players, SU-SAN and SHIN-SAN. Both artists previously belonged to the Japanese top Taiko Performance teams. Viewers can enjoy the powerful and innovative combination of 2 strings × 2 drums.
To experience all of 3x4xS’ music, please visit their official YouTube channel. Alternatively, fans can purchase the group’s music at https://linkco.re/auC3qurv?lang=en.
About the Musicians
3x4xS is a unique musical ensemble, utilizing traditional shamisen, cello, and other string instruments to create a remarkable sound unlike any other.
The group’s shamisen player, Shamio, was featured in the Japan Expo in Paris, 2018, and is widely known as one of the world’s best shamisen performers.
Nubia, 3x4xS’ cello player, has been the recipient of many awards, including the Yangtze International Music Competition, Yokohama International Music Competition, and the Sohichi Okinaga Cultural Award. Nubia is also known as a music producer, creating EDM/Trap/Rock/Orchestral music, and more.
Contact Information
Nubia
Info.34sstrings@gmail.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgNONizOSiUTgfEgIdVWahQ
Nubia
3×4×S Official
+1 678-965-0136
email us here