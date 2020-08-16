Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 16 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,110,053) deaths (25,356), and recoveries (825,394) by region:
Central (51,570 cases; 1,003 deaths; 39,060 recoveries): Burundi (410; 1; 321), Cameroon (18,118; 401; 16,540), CAR (4,652; 61; 1,728), Chad (952; 76; 864), Congo(3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,676; 239; 8,705), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,225; 51; 6,277), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 815)
Eastern (101,710; 2,209; 60,263): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,367; 59; 5,202), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (28,894; 509; 12,037), Kenya (30,120; 474; 16,656), Madagascar (13,827; 170; 12,424), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,352; 8; 1,631), Seychelles (127; 0; 126), Somalia (3,250; 93; 2,268), South Sudan (2,488; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,314; 798; 6,350), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,434; 13; 1,142)
Northern (192,363; 7,478; 121,451): Algeria (38,577; 1,347; 26,644), Egypt (96,336; 5,141; 58,835), Libya (7,738; 145; 894), Mauritania (6,653; 157; 5,174), Morocco (41,017; 632; 28,566), Tunisia (2,023; 54; 1,327), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 11)
Southern (617,744; 12,466; 486,977): Angola (1,879; 86; 628), Botswana (1,214; 3; 120), Eswatini (3,745; 69; 2,268), Lesotho (946; 30; 423), Malawi (5,026; 157; 2,623), Mozambique (2,855; 19; 1,163), Namibia (3,907; 35; 2,352), South Africa (583,653; 11,677; 466,941), Zambia (9,343; 260; 8,412), Zimbabwe (5,176; 130; 2,047)
Western (146,666; 2,200; 117,643): Benin (2,063, 39; 1,690), Burkina Faso (1,249; 54; 1,013), Cape Verde (3,163; 34; 2,302), Cöte d'Ivoire (16,993; 108; 13,759), Gambia (1,689; 54; 347), Ghana (42,210; 231; 40,147), Guinea (8,260; 50; 7,177), Guinea-Bissau (2,117; 33; 1,089), Liberia (1,257; 82; 788), Mali (2,614; 125; 1,986), Niger (1,165; 69; 1,077), Nigeria (48,770; 974; 36,290), Senegal (12,032; 251; 7,637), Sierra Leone (1,954; 69; 1,505), Togo (1,130; 27; 836)