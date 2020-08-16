Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 National Independent Worker Day Webinar – Today 1pm ET to 3pm

52+ million independent workers in U.S. making up $1.5 Trillion of U.S. gross GDP

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Independent Worker Day will be celebrating its 2nd annual event with a 2 hour webinar. In partnership with iPSE-US and iWorker Innovations, the event is aimed to gain national recognition and show appreciation to Americana’s 60 million plus; independent workers, freelancers, consultants, contractors, and small business owners: There are approximately 52 million Independent workers in the United States; representing $1.5 trillion in U.S. GDP and growing. Projections estimate that 50% of our US workforce will be independent workers by 2025- 2030.  

Attendees and members special offer, in partnership with Cleary University, eligible attendees will have a 50% tuition scholarship to over 20 degrees programs all available online.

AGENDA
Time: 1:00pm to 1:20pm (Eastern Time)
Speaker: Dr. Angela Mason
Topic: Opening Remarks and an open conversation

Time: 1:20pm to 1:30pm (Eastern Time)
Speaker: Dr. Carl Camden
Topic: Keynote:

Time: 1:30pm to 2:00pm (Eastern Time)
Speaker: Mark
Topic: Changing the Face of Healthcare for Independent Workers

Time: 2:00pm to 2:30pm (Eastern Time)
Speaker: Emily
Topic: Fireside Chat: Resilience of Independent Workers

Time: 2:30pm to 2:45pm (Eastern Time)
Speaker: Jane Austin
Topic: A Moment with Stuntwoman Jane Austin

Time: 2:45pm 2:55pm (Eastern Time)
Speaker: Emily
Topic: Awards Program

Time: 2:55pm to 3:00pm (Eastern Time)
Speaker: Hollie Heikkinen
Topic:  Closing Remarks and Announcements

*The 2020 Annual National Independent Worker Day Webinar is a collaboration between iPSE-US and iWorker Innovation.

About National Independent Worker Day
To honor the tens of millions of independent workers, contractors, consultants, freelancers, self-employed, gig workers, and small business owners in America who choose to fearlessly structure their work around their lives, iPSE-U.S., the Association of Independent Workers, established America’s first National Independent Worker Day on August 16.

Learn more: www.niwd.us or visit iPSE-US

