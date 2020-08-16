Coronavirus - South Africa: Government remembers Marikana tragedy

Government joins the nation in remembering the events that led to the Marikana tragedy in August 2012. The pains that were felt by the workers, their families, government and the nation on that fatal day in 2012 is entrenched in the country’s history and is a reminder of what must never happen again in South Africa.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the high level of inequalities that still persists throughout our country. The triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality needs to be bridged. Government working with its social and business partners must continue to strengthen its fight to address these challenges.

GCIS Director-General, Phumla Williams, said: “The tragedy that befell South Africa in 2012, is an incident that should have never happened. Government is not immune from the pain that the nation still feels. The values that underpin our democracy such as respect for human rights and the right to life is of utmost importance and must always be adhered to. Government, business and social partners, and every individual must continue to work hard to weave strongly the vines that hold us together as a country. Never again must a tragedy of this magnitude be experienced in South Africa.”

Government notes the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the Farlam Commission of Inquiry in areas such as strengthening public order policing.

Government further acknowledges the process of reparations for families as well as the housing project for Marikana. Government further acknowledges the role played by the private sector. Whilst, work has been done by government and private sector to change the lives of those living in Marikana; government acknowledges that much more needs to be done in communities across the country.

Government is steadfast in its commitment to strengthen economic and social transformation through the new District Development Model. The new model which is district-based aims at fast-tracking service delivery and to ensure that municipalities are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate. The model seeks to change the face of rural and urban landscapes by ensuring complementarity between urban and rural development, with a deliberate emphasis on local economic development.

“Government remains resolute to restoring confidence in labour market institutions, address income inequalities and build social cohesion; address socio-economic challenges, and combat violence and lawlessness,” said Williams.