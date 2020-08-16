Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Oak Ridge

At the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening in Oak Ridge.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 9:30 p.m., the Oak Ridge Police Department received a report of an individual in need of assistance in the 100 block of Briar Road.  Upon arrival, officers encountered a man, identified as Fred John Henry Arcera (DOB: 1/16/79), armed with two knives.  At some point during their interaction, Arcera reportedly came at the officers with the weapons, resulting in three officers firing shots, striking him.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.  No officers were injured during the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.  As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

TBI Agents Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Oak Ridge

