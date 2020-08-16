Arrest Made in an Assault on a Special Police Officer Offense: 500 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault on a Special Police Officer offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:01 pm, the suspect was engaged in dispute with an individual in an establishment at the listed location. An on duty, uniformed Special Police Officer approached the suspect in an effort to intervene. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the officer. The suspect then fled the scene. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, August 14, 2020, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer.