SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GTT Communications, Inc. - GTT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GTT Communications, Inc. ("GTT" or the "Company") (NYSE: GTT).



The investigation concerns whether GTT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 10, 2020, GTT filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), stating that the Company “is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the ‘Form 10-Q’) within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.” GTT’s SEC filing disclosed that “[i]n the course of closing the Company’s books for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company identified certain issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services and related internal controls.”

On this news, GTT’s stock price fell $0.65 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $4.96 per share on August 11, 2020.

