Slogan by Ad Agency Simpatico Studios Drives Bucks Co. Commissioners to Proclaim Aug. 20, 2020 “Not On My Watch Day”

Bucks County Commissioners’ Chair Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia, as well as Commissioners Robert J. Harvie Jr. and Gene DiGirolamo, and District Attorney Matt Weintraub, proclaimed Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 “Not On My Watch Day,” after a campaign slogan developed by Simpatico. Grace Wheeler delivers remarks at the Public Commissioners' Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Doylestown. Grace Wheeler accepts the "Not On My Watch Day" proclamation text at the Public Commissioners' Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Doylestown.

NOVA’s CSA Stoppers training program, which aims to train 25,000 Bucks Co. adults on preventing Child Sexual Abuse, was formally recognized by local government.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simpatico Studios , a Philadelphia ad agency specializing in marketing strategy, brand identity design, web design and development, and integrated marketing communications, today announced its work with the non-profit Network of Victim Assistance, or NOVA, was recognized by Bucks County’s Commissioners and the District Attorney as a formal, public proclamation.The proclamation, issued Wednesday at the public Commissioners’ Meeting, declares Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 “Not On My Watch Day,” after a campaign slogan developed by NOVA in collaboration with Simpatico Studios. It is intended to be a county-wide Day of Awareness of the issue of Child Sexual Abuse, or CSA, according to the text of the proclamation. The proclamation goes on to call on all adults living and working in Bucks County to register for NOVA’s two-hour CSA Stoppers ’ training.The meeting emanated from the Bucks County Administration Building. Commissioners’ Chair Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia read aloud the text proclamation. Also in attendance from local leadership were Commissioners Robert J. Harvie Jr. and Gene DiGirolamo, and District Attorney Matt Weintraub.In her public remarks, Wheeler thanked the Commissioners and District Attorney for their support of the campaign, and in general for their support of NOVA’s mission to advocate for victims and their families in Bucks County.“Over the past two-and-a-half years…NOVA has been working to train adults to be Child Sexual Abuse—or CSA—Stoppers,” Wheeler said. “Through the free CSA Stoppers training, adults come to realize that the one in 10 children who will be sexually abused in Bucks County before their 18th birthday is simply unacceptable. We give CSA Stoppers the tools and prevention skills to step up and prevent sexual abuse, and the often-lifelong consequences.”Wheeler added, “We’re really looking forward to Aug. 20, when we bring this community together again to stand up and say, ‘Not On My Watch.’”According to Wheeler, the campaign has already trained 4,000 adults in Bucks County. However, that accounts for just 16% of its goal-number of 25,000 trained adults. NOVA is optimistic that a chorus of community leaders reciting the ‘Not On My Watch’ campaign slogan will drive more registrations for the CSA Stoppers’ training.“I want to thank Grace...and all the people and staff and volunteers at NOVA,” said DiGirolamo at a press conference Thursday. “I think I’ve got a lot of forgiveness in me, but I’ll tell you what: I have very little, if any, forgiveness in me for people who would sexually abuse a child.”“Anything we can do to get that message out, letting adults know what to look for and making sure that it doesn’t happen ever here in Bucks County is extremely important,” DiGirolamo added.Jill T. Whiskeyman, CEO, Simpatico Studios, agreed.“It’s a bittersweet honor to be recognized by the Bucks County Commissioners for our work with NOVA,” Whiskeyman said. “On the one hand, we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together, but we’re not about to start celebrating. This campaign has always been about bringing awareness, and ultimately an end, to the public health crisis of CSA in Bucks County. Until that happens, there'll always be more we can and must do."Replays of the live-streamed Commissioners Meeting and Thursday afternoon press conference are available at Facebook.com/BucksCountyGovt Registration for any of a number one two-hour CSA Stoppers training webinars can be completed at NOVABucks.org/StopCSA.Community, business, nonprofit and religious leaders, as well as local media personalities, who are interested in becoming "Not On My Watch" influencers can submit interest via email to Grace Wheeler at grace@novabucks.org. Our partners parlayed their years of work in consumer packaged goods, publishing, journalism, broadcast and telecommunications into big results for a modest client roster. A few bite-size small business marketing projects became enterprise-level, B2B marketing engagements. Soon, the work was enough to demand full-time attention, and in the little town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Simpatico Studios was born. More information about Simpatico Studios and its full-service capabilities and offerings are available at SimpaticoStudios.com.In the years since, Simpatico Studios has scaled to a steady dozen roles—plus a formidable and skilled subcontractor network—and evolved from a digital agency into a full-service Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) agency. Today, we proudly serve B2B clients of all sizes, and at virtually all stages, around the corner from our central Bucks County, Pennsylvania headquarters and around the world, as far as Eastern Europe and Singapore. Our founding partners remain at Mission Control, and have steered the studio to consecutive record-setting years.About Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA)Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) supports, counsels and empowers victims of sexual assault and other serious crimes in Bucks County and works to prevent and eliminate violence in society through advocacy, training, community education and prevention programs. Founded in 1974, NOVA is a non-profit 501(c)(3), community-based organization operating out of three offices in Fairless Hills, Jamison and Perkasie. Services are made possible through the financial support of federal, state and local government grants and contracts, corporations, foundations and private donations. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. For more information, visit NOVABucks.org.

