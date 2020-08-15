VRBO Travel Insurance Review during Covid-19 Epidemic - AARDY Insurance
Most VRBO renters want trip cancellation as an option. Many rental reservations require non-refundable deposits and full payments, so renters face a large loss.
AARDY is the USA's leading Insurance Marketplace. Founded in 2015, AARDY compares Travel, Medical and Medicare Insurance Plans, primarily for its Senior customer-base.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most VRBO vacationers are interested in trip cancellation protection, particularly during the middle of the Covid-19 epidemic.
Since many rental reservations require non-refundable deposits and full payments, renters face a potentially large loss should they wish to cancel.
When traveling in uncertain times a little protection can go a long way. At AARDY Travel Insurance we aim to make sure that you can find the right coverage you need when traveling.
VRBO (aka Vacation Rental by Owner) is one of the trendy ways that vacationers look to book, since it is a home away from home style rental.
VRBO offer three types of trip insurance coverage for your trip: Essential, Enhanced or Elite.
Worth noting, VRBO also offers a damage protection plan that is separate from travel insurance. It can protect you from personal liability if you accidentally damage the property you rent.
Travel insurance does not cover liability since it’s not a standard travel hazard.
Knowing what to look for in a quality plan can be confusing, but at AARDY we break down what is necessary and what your policy should include to stay protected.
With a long list of varied options of coverage, finding the right one to protect your trip is essential.
Although most travel insurance policies cover cancellation, that doesn’t make all plans equal. Travel insurance plans do differ based on the reasons permitted for cancellation.
In simple terms - is the reason I cancelled covered by the insurance?
AARDY Travel Insurance CEO, Jonathan Breeze commented “The entire travel industry has changed, almost overnight. We have seen a surge in VRBO and AirBnB bookings, as customers have decided to stay much closer to home this year.’
‘It is good to see that VRBO has begun to offer Travel Insurance. We would certainly recommend reviewing the policy thoroughly, in order to see gaps in coverage.
Certainly, the absence of Cancel for Any Reason Coverage would be a concern for many customers.”
The VRBO travel insurance policy does not permit cancellation unless it’s a reason listed in their policy.
The flexibility that customers look for in today's uncertain times is Cancel For Any Reason.
VRBO Travel Insurance does not offer this level of absolute flexibility.
VRBO Travel Insurance