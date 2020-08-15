President congratulates Congo, South Korea and India

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Saturday congratulated the Congolese people on the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the national independence of the Republic of Congo. ,

In a message sent to President Denis Sassou Nguesso, the Angolan Head of State highlights "the relevant achievements that the brother and neighbour country" has achieved on the political, economic and social level, translated into economic growth, strengthening democracy and respect for the fundamental freedoms of the Congolese.

Also today, the Angolan President greeted his counterparts from South Korea and India, respectively Moon Jae-In and Ram Nath Kovind, on the occasion of the National Day of each of these Asian countries.

South Korea turn 75 years of independence from Japanese colonial rule and India is also celebrating its 73rd anniversary of Independence from the British Empire on 15 August.

To his South Korean counterpart, President João Lourenço stresses in the message that Angola and South Korea have established a dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership in various fields and that it is intended to strengthen it further.

In the message to the Indian statesman, "the great achievements" attained by that nation in the scientific, economic and technological fields are highlighted, premises that have positioned India, in the global context, as one of the most powerful economies, according to a note from the Secretariat for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic, arriving at ANGOP.