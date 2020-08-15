Coronavirus - Republic of the Congo: National Day of the Republic of the Congo

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the Republic of the Congo and its citizens as you celebrate the 60th anniversary of your independence.

As the world continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we commend Congo’s efforts to ensure the safety of its people, and we appreciate our close cooperation in health, trade, and anti-trafficking efforts. The United States values its enduring relationship and cooperation with your country.

I wish the people of Republic of the Congo a happy national day and a year of health and success.