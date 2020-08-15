Standout Productions Offers Video Slideshows for Life Events

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
by Fran Briggs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you're looking to share a life event, what better way to optimize the experience than to use a video slideshow set to music? San Francisco Bay Area's Mark "Dre" Brown figured this out early. And it’s proving to be his golden ticket, his publicist announced today.

Brown, who is in his 15th year as CEO of Standout Productions, has multiple skill sets. He leverages information, sports highlight reels, baptisms, footage, pictures and more to create one of a kind slideshows.

The California resident also provides previous recorded music, or produces his own for each presentation.

Research continues to show that music deeply impacts an individual’s way of thinking and overall experience of what they are focusing on. And music is what helps slideshows produced by Standout Productions reinforce a memory, message, or brand.

Mark "Dre" Brown says with certainty that he enjoys creating this relatable experience as much as his clients do.

“There is no better feeling than bringing peoples concepts and dreams to reality. I am a multimedia specialist," the producer explained. "This includes audio, video and graphic designs. I am passionate about the process of creating with others.”

“The slideshow is an exciting option Mark offers his clients," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Mark “Dre” Brown. "From producing sports reels for athletes to send to recruiters, to capturing the essence of weddings, he masterfully combines music, words and pictures to create a memory that evokes a call-to-action."

Standout Productions offers video slideshow packages from 1 – 10 minutes. Each client’s content tells a story using background music to set the ambiance for the experience. When asked why he launched the service, Brown said it was because he knew his clients needed help with creating and marketing their brand. It has since become a powerful and popular solution.

“I evaluate their goals, ideas and concepts to customize a product that fits the client. The whole experience is about enhancing and bringing forward the clients' vision," the producer explained.

For additional information, including how you or your group might work with Mark "Dre” Brown or Standout Productions, visit http://www.standoutproductions.com, or call 408-209-7642. For bookings or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Fran Briggs, emailFranBriggs@gmail.com, or call 928-328-1607.

