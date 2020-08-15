Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(RANDALLSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian-related crash in which one person was killed Friday evening in Baltimore County.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate-695 just prior to Liberty Road in Randallstown, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian on the road under a pickup truck. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, a male, was seen stumbling on the shoulder of I-695.  Two witnesses parked their vehicle on the shoulder in an attempt to help the person.

Before the good Samaritans could reach the person, he stumbled into far right lane where he was struck by a Hyundai Genesis. That crash pushed the victim into the next lane where he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.  The Chevrolet then struck the rear of the Hyundai before coming to a rest.  The pedestrian ended up pinned underneath the Chevrolet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Neither of the two drivers involved in the crash were injured.

The outer loop of I-695 was closed at Exit 17 (Security Boulevard). Traffic is being diverted onto Liberty Road. The deceased victim has not been identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation …

###

CONTACT: Ron Snyder, Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov.

