Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1300 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:37 pm, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

Two persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/VLjhbUWyKFA

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.