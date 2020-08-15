Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:34 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/IU0dRUdZ5tw

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.