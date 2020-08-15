Paving work on Fort Weaver Road scheduled for the week of Sunday, Aug. 16

Main, News Posted on Aug 14, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that repaving work continues on Fort Weaver Road in both directions during the week of Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Due to unforeseen circumstances with the supply of asphalt, work previously scheduled on Aug. 2 through Aug. 7 has been extended to resume on Aug. 16.

Sunday, Aug. 16, through Tuesday, Aug. 18

Alternating two lane closures on Fort Weaver Rd in the northbound direction between Farrington Highway and the H-1 Freeway overpass on Sunday night through Tuesday morning, from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Left turn lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway Kunia/Waipahu/Ewa offramp (Exit 5) to Kunia Road in the northbound direction on Sunday night through Tuesday morning, from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16, through Thursday morning, Aug. 20

Alternating two lane closures on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway overpass and Laulaunui Street on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway Kunia/Waipahu/Ewa offramp (Exit 5) on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the southbound Fort Weaver Road Kapolei offramp (Exit 6A) on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the southbound Fort Weaver Road Waipahu offramp (Exit 5) on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the westbound Farrington Highway onramp to Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction on Sunday night through Thursday morning, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HDOT advises motorists to use alternate routes as the listed ramps and roadways will be closed to all traffic. Electronic message boards will be in place to provide motorists with advance notice of closures and detours. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

To view weekly lane closure updates, please visit our roadwork page on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

