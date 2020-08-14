2019 State of Hawaii Data Book

(11.5 MB)
Note: Selected tables in Sections 1 and 7 will be updated upon the release of Hawaii Tourism Authority’s 2019 Annual Visitor Research Report. 2019 Data Book
Section 1
Population
Section 2
Vital Statistics and Health
Section 3
Education
Section 4
Law Enforcement, Courts, and Prisons
Section 5
Geography and Environment
Section 6
Land Use and Ownership
Section 7
Recreation and Travel
Section 8
Elections
Section 9
Government Finances and Employment
Section 10
National Defense
Section 11
Social Insurance and Human Services
Section 12
Labor Force, Employment, and Earnings
Section 13
Income, Expenditures, and Wealth
Section 14
Prices
Section 15
Banking, Insurance, and Business Enterprise
Section 16
Information and Communications
Section 17
Energy and Science
Section 18
Transportation
Section 19
Agriculture
Section 20
Forests, Fisheries, and Mining
Section 21
Construction and Housing
Section 22
Manufactures
Section 23
Domestic Trade and Services
Section 24
Foreign and Interstate Commerce
Maps
State of Hawaii Counties & Districts
Neighborhood Statistics Program Areas
Oahu Census Tracts
Honolulu Census Tracts
Neighbor Island Census Tracts
Bibliography
Availability of Electronic Versions of the Data Book Tables
Table A. Printing History of the State of Hawaii Data Book
