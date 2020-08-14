Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2019 State of Hawaii Data Book

2019 Data Book (11.5 MB) Note: Selected tables in Sections 1 and 7 will be updated upon the release of Hawaii Tourism Authority’s 2019 Annual Visitor Research Report. Adobe Acrobat file Section 1 Population spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 2 Vital Statistics and Health spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 3 Education spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 4 Law Enforcement, Courts, and Prisons spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 5 Geography and Environment spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 6 Land Use and Ownership spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 7 Recreation and Travel spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 8 Elections spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 9 Government Finances and Employment spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 10 National Defense spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 11 Social Insurance and Human Services spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 12 Labor Force, Employment, and Earnings spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 13 Income, Expenditures, and Wealth spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 14 Prices spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 15 Banking, Insurance, and Business Enterprise spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 16 Information and Communications spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 17 Energy and Science spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 18 Transportation spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 19 Agriculture spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 20 Forests, Fisheries, and Mining spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 21 Construction and Housing spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 22 Manufactures spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 23 Domestic Trade and Services spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file Section 24 Foreign and Interstate Commerce spreadsheet file Adobe Acrobat file

Maps

State of Hawaii Counties & Districts Adobe Acrobat file Neighborhood Statistics Program Areas Adobe Acrobat file Oahu Census Tracts Adobe Acrobat file Honolulu Census Tracts Adobe Acrobat file Neighbor Island Census Tracts Adobe Acrobat file

Bibliography

Availability of Electronic Versions of the Data Book Tables

Table A. Printing History of the State of Hawaii Data Book

