Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,986 in the last 365 days.

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Against FirstEnergy Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of those who acquired FirstEnergy Corp. (“FirstEnergy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FE) securities during the period from February 21, 2017 through July 21, 2020, (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 28, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FirstEnergy and associated organizations and individuals were the architects of a $60 million scheme involving bribery and the corruption of the political process with the goal of securing legislation favorable to the Company. The Company secretly bribed Ohio politicians with tens of millions of dollars to secure votes for Ohio House Bill 6 (“HB 6”), a $1.3 billion ratepayer bailout of the Company’s unprofitable nuclear generation plants. The Company funneled millions of dollars through "dark money" organizations to conduct a misleading advertising campaign in favor of the bill while concealing its involvement. The Company hired 15 signature gathering firms and bribed others involved in a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 in order to thwart the effort, among other unscrupulous tactics. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FirstEnergy, investors suffered damages.

If you acquired FirstEnergy securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Against FirstEnergy Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 28, 2020

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.