M-65 detour route open to traffic in Arenac County Aug. 14

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Arenac

HIGHWAY:                                    M-65

CLOSEST CITIES:                  Omer Twining

ESTIMATED DATE:             Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has completed paving improvements on three local roads through Arenac County to provide an improved detour route while the M-65 corridor remains closed to traffic following flood damage. This $1.4 million investment has involved improving the driving surface and width of roads, installing a temporary signal in the village of Omer to help maintain additional traffic volumes, and reduced the previously signed detour to approximately 7 miles.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   M-65 near Twining will remain closed at Big Creek and Jose Drain until both structures can be replaced, with construction expected to begin in spring 2021. Beginning immediately, the new signed detour for M-65 traffic will use Main Street Road in Omer, Walker Road, and Main Street Road into Twining.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will reduce a previously signed detour and upgrade the driving surface of local roads being used to carry M-65 traffic.

