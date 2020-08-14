Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closures on I-610 East Loop, I-10 East Freeway, and SH 225

HOUSTON – The improvements at I-610 and the Houston Ship Channel bridge continues to make progress. There are several closures that will take place this weekend and these closures will be one of the last major closures associated with this project.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, August 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, August 17 there will be several total lane closures taking place.

The I-610 East Loop southbound mainlanes at Port of Houston Exit will be closed.

Motorists will continue southbound on I-610 to I-10 westbound to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound.

The I-610 East Loop northbound mainlanes at SH 225 will also close.

Motorists will continue northbound on I-610 to SH 225 westbound to Broadway St. make a u-turn at the intersection to enter the SH 225 eastbound mainlanes. Motorists will then access I-610 westbound to I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound back to I-610 northbound.

The I-10 eastbound direct connector I-610 southbound will close.

Motorists will continue eastbound on I-10 to I-610 northbound to I-610 westbound to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound.

The I-10 westbound direct connector I-610 southbound will also close.

Motorists will continue westbound on I-10 to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to access I-610 eastbound or westbound

SH 225 westbound mainlanes at I-10 will close along with the US 90 westbound direct connector to I-610 southbound and SH 225 westbound direct connector to I-610 northbound.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

For additional scheduled lane closures associated and detour information related to this project, please visit Houston TranStar All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this work and scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Deidrea George at (713) 802-5072.