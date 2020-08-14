DBEDT Releases 2019 State of Hawaii Data Book

Posted on Aug 14, 2020 in News

For Immediate Release: August 14, 2020

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) today released the 2019 edition of the “State of Hawaii Data Book.”

The book is in electronic form and is available on the DBEDT website at: dbedt.hawaii.gov/economic/databook. The data may be downloaded in whole or in part as either PDF or Excel files.

The Hawaii State Data Book is the most comprehensive statistical book about Hawaii in a single compilation. Classified into 24 sections with more than 850 data tables, it covers a broad range of information in areas such as population, education, environment, economics, energy, business enterprises, government, tourism, and transportation.

“The Data Book is one of the most popular products on the DBEDT website. Decision makers in both the public and private sectors rely on accurate data to make informed decisions, which is why the Data Book is a top priority for us,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney. “DBEDT has been producing the Data Book over 50 years. It provides data in all aspects about Hawaii and widely used for individual career and business planning, demographic and economic research, as well as for general information.”

Added State Economist Dr. Eugene Tian: “We update the data book year-round when data becomes available. We also extracted and extended those data tables with historical data and put them in a separate product called the Data Book Time Series, which can be found on the DBEDT website.”

Some interesting data in this newest edition include:

As of 2019, there were 293 patients with Hansen’s Disease registered with the Hawaii State Department of Health. This includes 12 patients residing in Kalaupapa. (Table 2.33)

Amongst the 10,853 high schoolers who graduated in 2019, 22 percent participated in dual credit courses, which allowed the students to earn college credit while taking high school classes. After graduating high school, 21 percent of students enrolled in a 2-year college and 34 percent enrolled in a 4-year college. (Table 3.23)

In fall 2019, enrollment for the University of Hawaii system fell below 50,000 for the first time since fall 2006. Enrollment at UH Mānoa , UH Hilo, and UH West Oʻahu was a combined total of 23,911. Enrollment at all UH Community Colleges was 26,066. (Table 3.24)

In 2019, there were a reported 1,396 complaints of internet crime in HawaiI, up from 1,135 in 2012. The complaints resulted in $10 million in losses by victims in 2019, up 335 percent from $2.3 million in losses reported in 2012. (Table 4.13)

During 2019, the Hawaii State Land Use Commission reclassified 972 acres, 240 Urban’ acres on Maui and 732 Rural’ acres on Hawaii, into Agriculture’. (Table 6.04)

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded procurement contracts of nearly $2.3 billion to be performed in Hawaii in federal fiscal year 2019, an increase of 11.2 percent from FY 2018. The total amount of the contracts awarded to small businesses, however, decreased by 4.6 percent from 983.7 million in FY2018 to 938.0 million in FY2019. (Table 10.25)

The number of Individuals served by the food stamp program has decreased every year since 2014. The decrease during the five year was almost 20 percent from 193,565 in 2014 to 158,628 in 2019. (Table 11.04)

According to the 2017 Economic Census which is the latest year data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 265 child care establishments in Hawaii, which was an increase of 20 from the 245 establishment in 2012. (Table 11.21)

According to the 2017 Economic Census, there were 343 accommodation establishments in Hawaii, with 289 hotels and motels. There were 3,522 food services and drinking places, with 3,122 restaurants and other eating places. The accommodation and food services industry (NAICS 72) had 112,743 paid employees, with annual payrolls totaling $3.3 billion. (Table 23.29)

DBEDT’s Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) also maintains the time series of tables and updates the data continuously throughout the year. The time series and the update can also be found on the DBEDT website at dbedt.hawaii.gov/economic/databook.

# # #

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

Media Contacts: Dr. Eugene Tian Research and Economic Analysis Division Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (808) 586-2470 dbedt.hawaii.gov/economic/

Charlene Chan Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Phone: (808) 824-0134 Website: dbedt.hawaii.gov