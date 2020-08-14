Sight, Sound & Story: Live Online with “Behind the Lens with DP John Simmons, ASC” on August 19th

The Second Episode Features Acclaimed Cinematographer John Simmons, ASC and Moderated by Snehal Patel from ZEISS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues this August with acclaimed Cinematographer John Simmons, ASC.

Inside Episode II: An Emmy-winning cinematographer and celebrated photographer, John Simmons, ASC has had an illustrious career which spans nearly four decades. During this conversation, Johnny will reflect on the opportunities that led him on this upward trajectory in the film industry. Learn how other art mediums, such as painting, informed his lighting techniques on-set as a cinematographer, as we examine some of his earlier television work. We will also discuss the importance of mentorship – Johnny’s guidance has impacted many up-and-coming filmmakers working today – and his role on the ASC Vision Committee, which promotes the advancement of underrepresented cinematographers and film community at large.

Moderated by ZEISS Cine Sales Director Snehal Patel.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live an hour prior to the event. This will gain free access for all attendees who register. There’ll be live raffles throughout the event, but attendees must be present.

Our event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, ZEISS, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsor: Shutterstock. Following the panel there will be a chance to ask questions in a live Q&A networking event. To register, please go to https://bit.ly/31SKGLr.

Our next Sight, Sound & Story: Live event will be on September 16th. Please go to www.SightSoundandStory.com for up to date information.