SPAR Group Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGRP), a leading supplier of retail merchandising, business technology and other marketing services in 10 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020.



Highlights for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the same periods during the prior year are as follows:

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $17.3 million, or 25.3 percent, to $50.9 million versus the prior year’s second quarter. Revenues decreased 21.0 percent and 28.3 percent for domestic and international operations, respectively.





Revenue for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 decreased $13.1 million, or 10.4 percent, to $112.3 million. Revenues decreased 2.7 percent and 15.0 percent for domestic and international operations, respectively.





Operating income for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $2.3 million, or 53.6 percent, to $1.9 million, compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year.





Operating income for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 decreased $2.5 million to $3.4 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Domestic operations decreased $2.7 million, while international increased $0.2 million.





Net loss attributable to SPAR Group for the second quarter of 2020 was $103,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2019.





Net income attributable to SPAR Group for the six-month period ending June 30, 2020 was $193,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, during the same period last year.

The Company said that the decrease in financial performance during the second quarter was primarily related to the economic effects of Covid-19. While sales trends improved late in May and June from low levels reached in April, revenue remained below plan for the duration of the quarter. The financial performance of the domestic business was negatively impacted by many domestic customers temporarily closing, curtailing operations, and limiting the number of non-customers in their stores in response to the virus. In addition, domestic profitability was negatively impacted by a revenue mix shift and a higher cost of field labor. Excluding the negative affect of foreign currency translation, international operations showed a low-single digit decrease in revenue and posted flat comparisons in operating income during the quarter. The solid relative performance of the international division was related to strong demand for essential products from consumer-packaged goods customers, which make up a large portion of the international sales mix. During the second quarter the Company took action to decrease operating expenses, cut discretionary spending and delay non-essential investments to preserve the balance sheet and liquidity.

“In the face of the largest economic downturn in our lifetimes, we were able to temper losses due to our highly variable cost structure and the strong relative performance of our international division. I want to extend our gratitude to employees and partners for their hard work and ongoing effort to navigate the challenging conditions presented by the global pandemic,” said Kori Belzer, chief operating officer of SPAR Group.

Financial Results by Geography (in 000's, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

% Six Months Ended June 30,

% Revenue: 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change International $ 28,821 $ 40,217 (28.3%) $ 66,880 $ 78,721 (15.0%) Domestic 22,123 28,006 (21.0%) 45,412 46,662 (2.7%) Total $ 50,944 $ 68,223 (25.3%) $ 112,292 $ 125,383 (10.4%)





Three Months Ended June 30,

% Six Months Ended June 30,

% Operating Income/(Loss): 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change International $ 1,648 $ 1,622 1.6% $ 2,817 $ 2,607 8.1% Domestic 315 2,608 (87.9%) 623 3,354 (81.5%) Total $ 1,963 $ 4,230 (53.6%) $ 3,440 $ 5,961 (42.3%)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Net income (loss): 2020 2019 2020 2019 International $ 368 $ 279 235.5% $ 627 $ 501 38.5% Domestic (471 ) 1,244 (163.6%) (434 ) 1,638 (113.3%) Total $ (103 ) $ 1,523 (90.5%) $ 193 $ 2,139 (77.7%) Earnings Per Basic and Diluted Share: $ (0.00 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.10

Margin Profile by Geography

Three Months Ended June 30, Basis Point Six Months Ended June 30, Basis Point Gross Margin: 2020

2019

Change 2020

2019

Change International 18.2% 16.9% 130 17.2% 16.2% 100 Domestic 20.9% 26.0% (505) 22.4% 25.8% (340) Total 19.4% 20.6% (124) 19.3% 19.8% (50)





Operating Income Three Months Ended June 30,

Basis Point Six Months Ended June 30,

Basis Point as a % of Sales 2020

2019

Change 2020

2019

Change International 5.7% 4.0% 168 4.2% 3.3% 90 Domestic 1.1% 9.3% (824) 1.8% 7.2% (540) Total 3.7% 6.2% (250) 3.2% 4.8% (160)

International gross profit margin for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 were 18.2% and 17.2%, respectively, compared to 16.9% and 16.2%, respectively, for the same periods in 2019. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 the international subsidiaries, Australia, Mexico, and South Africa experienced favorable gross margin improvement year over year. All other international subsidiaries experienced gross margin pressure compared to the same period last year.

Domestic gross profit margin for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, was 20.9% compared to 26.0% for the same period in 2019. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, domestic gross profit margin was 22.4% compared to 25.8% for the same period in 2019. The year-over-year decrease in domestic gross profit margin was primarily attributable to lower sales, wage pressure, and an unfavorable mix in lower gross margin project work.

Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2020

At June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.7 million. Working capital was $17.2 million and current ratio was 1.4 to 1. Total current assets and total assets were $58.5 million and $73.9 million, respectively. Total liabilities were $44.2 million and total equity was $29.7 million at June 30, 2020.

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020

2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 50,944 $ 68,223 $ 112,292 $ 125,383 Cost of revenues 41,072 54,159 90,632 100,685 Gross profit 9,872 14,064 21,660 24,698 Selling, general and administrative expense 7,370 9,306 17,141 17,699 Depreciation and amortization 539 528 1,079 1,038 Operating income 1,963 4,230 3,440 5,961 Interest expense 84 187 312 388 Other income, net (50 ) (192 ) (58 ) (257 ) Income before income tax expense 1,929 4,235 3,186 5,830 Income tax expense 624 1,428 959 1,986 Net income 1,305 2,807 2,227 3,844 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,408 ) (1,284 ) (2,034 ) (1,705 ) Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ (103 ) $ 1,523 $ 193 $ 2,139 Basic and diluted income per common share: $ (0.00 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares – basic 21,108 20,816 21,107 20,796 Weighted average common shares – diluted 21,125 21,104 21,157 21,080 Net income $ 1,305 $ 2,807 $ 2,227 $ 3,844 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (79 ) 59 (3,979 ) 167 Comprehensive income (loss) 1,226 2,866 (1,752 ) 4,011 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,365 ) (1,358 ) 455 (1,808 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ (139 ) $ 1,508 $ (1,297 ) $ 2,203

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,676 $ 10,458 Accounts receivable, net 42,911 49,299 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,871 2,404 Total current assets 58,458 62,161 Property and equipment, net 2,793 2,848 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,488 4,948 Goodwill 3,756 3,784 Intangible assets, net 2,512 2,796 Deferred income taxes 1,644 1,883 Other assets 1,259 1,115 Total assets $ 73,910 $ 79,535 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,841 $ 9,186 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,278 18,548 Due to affiliates 3,780 4,666 Customer incentives and deposits 416 594 Lines of credit and short-term loans 8,103 8,932 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,779 2,828 Total current liabilities 41,197 44,754 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,709 2,120 Long-term debt and other liabilities 1,300 1,300 Total liabilities 44,206 48,174 Commitments and contingencies – See Note 8 Equity: SPAR Group, Inc. equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value: Authorized and available shares– 2,445,598 Issued and outstanding shares – None – Balance at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 47,000,000 Issued shares – 21,108,352 – Balance at June 30, 2020, and 21,102,335 – December 31, 2019 211 211 Treasury stock, at cost 1,697 shares – Balance at June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 (2 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in capital 16,606 16,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,106 ) (3,616 ) Retained earnings 6,044 5,851 Total SPAR Group, Inc. equity 17,753 18,955 Non-controlling interest 11,951 12,406 Total equity 29,704 31,361 Total liabilities and equity $ 73,910 $ 79,535

