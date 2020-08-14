Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NOLO's Analysis of August 8, 2020 Executive Order Regarding Evictions

If you are a tenant facing an eviction or a homeowner facing foreclosure; please be aware that the executive order issued on August 8, 2020, titled: "Executive Order on Fighting the Spread of COVID-19 by Providing Assistance to Renters and Homeowners" does not halt foreclosure or eviction actions in Idaho. Landlords, courts, public housing authorities, and other entities can still seek to evict tenants.

Please read the NOLO, a legal encyclopedia, analysis of this executive order by clicking the following link: https://www.nolo.com/legal-updates/president-trump-signs-executive-order-on-foreclosures-evictions.html.

If you are facing eviction or foreclosure, please visit the "Apply for Help" tab above to apply online or contact the Housing Advice Line at: (208) 746-7541. 

